Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
James Westcott
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
James H. Westcott Jr.


1921 - 2019
James H. Westcott Jr. Obituary
Westcott, Jr., James H.
James H. Westcott, Jr., 98, of East Hartford, husband of the late Rhea Marie "Pet" (Toussaint) Westcott, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. James was born in Middletown, son of the late James H Westcott, Sr. and Bertha (Gustafson) Westcott. Prior to his retirement James was employed as a micro machinist with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 39 years. He was a veteran of World War II serving with the U.S. Navy as a member of the SEABEES in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. James always enjoyed time with family especially at the cottage in East Haddam. James is survived by two daughters, Marianne Westcott of Higganum, and Barbara Westcott of Ocala, FL; a son, James Westcott and his significant other, Sandy Preisch of Ocala, FL; a grandson, Bryon Westcott of Meriden, also many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by a grandson, Brett Westcott and brother, Donald Westcott. A funeral service will be held Sunday January 5th at 4 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown. Friends may call prior to the service from 2 to 4 p.m. Burial with Military Honors will be held privately at Rose Hill Cemetery. Those who wish may send memorial contributions Soldiers', Sailors' and Marines' Fund, 864 Wethersfield Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114 or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 9, 2020
