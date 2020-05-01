Moravecek, James J.
James Joseph Moravecek, 68, passed away on Monday, April 27th. Born in Berwyn, IL on June 12, 1951 to the late Joseph and Loretta (Stupka) Moravecek. He attended University of Illinois, where he earned a degree in aeronautical & astronautical engineering. Jim went on to work at Pratt & Whitney, where he met his wife Deborah and spent the majority of his 40 plus year career, retiring from UTC Aerospace Systems in 2014. Jim accomplished so much during his long and distinguished career. Among those accomplishments were serving as the President of Engine Alliance, selling jet engines to customers as far away as China, France and the United Arab Emirates and earning an MBA from University of Connecticut School of Business, where he was inducted to the student hall of fame in 2001. Jim was known as a man of integrity who listened to and considered all points of view, who had the respect of everyone he worked with; he was the sort of person everyone wanted to work for and the sort of friend everyone was honored to have. Jim was an avid sports fan and could talk sports for hours. He loved his hometown Cubs and Bears and was thrilled to have seen the Cubs win the World Series. He loved to travel, play golf and spend time with his family. He was always ready with a smile and a corny joke and was a fount of random trivia. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, his son Michael and his wife Beth (Ganter) and their children Jimmy and Sophie; his daughter Molly (Moravecek) Bacon, her husband Matt and their children Joey and Emma; his sister Joanne (Moravecek) Zak and her husband Fred; his brothers Edward, Tommy, and his sister-in-law Michelle. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph, his mother, Loretta, his brother, Joseph, and his sister-in-law Deborah. Due to the current conditions, funeral services and burial are private. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations would be welcomed in his memory to the University of Illinois school of Engineering: https://uif.uillinois.edu/give-online or to University of Connecticut School of Business: http://www.foundation.uconn.edu. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on May 1, 2020.