James J. Moravecek
1951 - 2020
Moravecek, James J.
James Joseph Moravecek, 68, passed away on Monday, April 27th. Born in Berwyn, IL on June 12, 1951 to the late Joseph and Loretta (Stupka) Moravecek. He attended University of Illinois, where he earned a degree in aeronautical & astronautical engineering. Jim went on to work at Pratt & Whitney, where he met his wife Deborah and spent the majority of his 40 plus year career, retiring from UTC Aerospace Systems in 2014. Jim accomplished so much during his long and distinguished career. Among those accomplishments were serving as the President of Engine Alliance, selling jet engines to customers as far away as China, France and the United Arab Emirates and earning an MBA from University of Connecticut School of Business, where he was inducted to the student hall of fame in 2001. Jim was known as a man of integrity who listened to and considered all points of view, who had the respect of everyone he worked with; he was the sort of person everyone wanted to work for and the sort of friend everyone was honored to have. Jim was an avid sports fan and could talk sports for hours. He loved his hometown Cubs and Bears and was thrilled to have seen the Cubs win the World Series. He loved to travel, play golf and spend time with his family. He was always ready with a smile and a corny joke and was a fount of random trivia. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, his son Michael and his wife Beth (Ganter) and their children Jimmy and Sophie; his daughter Molly (Moravecek) Bacon, her husband Matt and their children Joey and Emma; his sister Joanne (Moravecek) Zak and her husband Fred; his brothers Edward, Tommy, and his sister-in-law Michelle. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph, his mother, Loretta, his brother, Joseph, and his sister-in-law Deborah. Due to the current conditions, funeral services and burial are private. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations would be welcomed in his memory to the University of Illinois school of Engineering: https://uif.uillinois.edu/give-online or to University of Connecticut School of Business: http://www.foundation.uconn.edu. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to family and friends. I work with James' son, Mike, and can see how Mr. Moravecek's legacy has been passed on through him. He sounds like he was a wonderful man who had a positive influence on his son and on the world. My thoughts are with your family at this time. Wishing you peace and comfort in this difficult time.
Kimberly Edwards
Acquaintance
It is so incredibly sad that we are saying goodbye to such a vibrant and wonderful man. As his neighbor of 20 years, our entire family is devastated. He always had a friendly smile and hug, a story to share or just a warm wave. When they werent traveling, Jim was always tending to his yard or playing some game with his grandkids and having a blast. He was always smiling. He will be sorely missed, but truly remembered with nothing but smiles. God bless you Debbie, Michael, Molly and your families. We are so sorry your loss ❤
Shelley Faber
Neighbor
Debbie and family, I am so sorry for your loss and can only imagine how you're feeling. Please know that my thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Nancy Green
Coworker
So sorry to hear of Jim's passing. Such a wonderful person who always had a smile on his face! A true gentleman who was a pleasure to work with. My sincere condolences to his family.
Linda Sullivan
Coworker
Words cannot express how sad we were to hear of Jim's passing. He will be missed by us . Our thoughts are with you all at this.
Anthony Brownstein
This is a shock. A good man gone too soon. I worked with Jim for many years at Pratt. I also worked for him for a while when he headed up Product Marketing. He was easy to work with. Smart, confident, easy going and quick to laugh or tell a joke.
I also have fun memories of playing with him in charity scramble golf tournaments. Hed be on his phone sitting in a cart, get up when it was his turn, hit a 250 yard tee shot and then get back on his phone.
I just recently talked to him at Bob Leducs retirement party.
Hard to believe hes gone. My heartfelt condolences to his wife kids and grandkids.
Ron Benson
Coworker
Jim and I worked together on several campaigns and projects at P&W. These are some of my fondest of memories of working at P&W. Jim always brought positive energy, fun and was open and transparent in all of his interactions (something I truly admired in Jim). He was a great colleague and friend. He will be missed. My deepest sympathies to the Moravecek family.
Steve Gerber
Friend
My deepest sympathy on the loss of your loved one
Susan Little-Lesniewski
Friend
In ones travels through life you encounter many people. As a colleague Jim was terrific and so well remembered.
A person of positives, including attitude, he was always a pleasure to work with or to just be with. Go in peace my friend.
David Gunn
Coworker
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of a great person and coworker. Condolences to Jim's family. I remember the boat trips that Jim was able to partake with his coworkers on Persistence. Lots of fun and sun. Thoughts and prayers for Jim and his family.
Steven Adamski
Coworker
So sorry to hear of Jim's passing. I was very lucky to work with Jim for many years at Pratt & Whitney, and Jim always brought a positive attitude and his humor to work. My deepest condolences to the family.
Paul Viola
Coworker
We are so sorry to hear about Jim's passing. He was such a kind man, always quick to greet us with a hug and huge smile. We always looked forward to seeing Jim and Debbie each winter at a Mercy basketball game, and the best part was catching up and sharing a beer with Jim after those games. We will miss him for sure. Debbie, Molly, & Mike - our thoughts are with you and all of Jim's grandkids and extended family during this sad time. He was one of the good ones and he will be missed!
Carlye & Tim Kohs
Hard to believe Jim is gone. We loved him dearly and have so many fond memories of our friendship. A smile that brightened any room, a sense of humor that kept you on your toes and a heart as big as all outdoors. We will miss him dearly! Our heart and love go out to Debbie, Mike, Molly and family. A tremendous loss.
Sandi and Ron Solsky
Friend
Dear Debbie and family, I am so saddened by the loss of your Jim, husband, father. Jim was like the sunbeam in life, always warm and welcoming. I will miss him so much and I know you will miss him more so. Sending you all my love at this sad time and always.
Janet McLaughlin
Family
Dear Moravecek Family; May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.

It is with true shock and sadness that I am writing this note you. I had the pleasure of knowing and working with Jim for several years at Pratt; including being able to attend his retirement party at the Canoe Club.

Jim was one of those people who were not only good at what they do but also a good guy.

Sincerely,

Ted Carpenter
Coworker
It was a blessing to have Jim in our extended family. He accomplished so much with his life, the greatest being the wonderful family he and Debbie created. It seems not very often that someone as smart as Jim is also funny, good natured and gracious. We are terribly shocked and saddened by his passing and will fondly remember him always. Jims family are in our prayers and hearts.
Karl Cicitto
Family
My deepest condolences to the Moravecek family. I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Donna Kuhr
Acquaintance
I would like to send my sincerest condolences to the family of MAJ Mike Moravecek. Although I never met your father, reading about him gave me a sense of him as a hard-working, personable, family man. I am so sorry for your loss. I will be thinking of you and your young family in the coming days and weeks.
Cindy Hould
My deepest condolences to the Moravecek family and to all that loved Mr. Moravecek.
Shana Meyer
Acquaintance
Jim, we had lost touch since you retired but I have such fond memories working with you. You always had time to have a chat, to debate a subject or just banter. Rest in peace my friend, you will be missed by your family and friends. All the best wishes to the family.
Caroline Vandedrinck
Coworker
Jim was instrumental in the building of Engine Alliance and the mentoring and development of the teams he led and those that followed. We are so sorry for your loss and wanted you to know what an important place he holds in the EA family.
Amy Johnston
Cousin Jim was the kindest man and had the most infectious smile that really made your heart smile right back when you saw him! We are so lucky we got to see him more since he retired and traveled down to Long Island, he was a great husband, father, grandfather and will truly be missed. Sending much love to all our cousins and look forward to celebrating his life when we can all be together. In our hearts, thoughts and prayers always.
Donna Gombieski Demarco
Family
Jim was a very good engineer and friend at P&W.
He will be missed and we will Celebrate his life with Family and friends. Ben J.Gay
Ben Gay
We are so terribly heart broken at the loss of this incredible man and friend. Jim had the ability to light up every room and bring a smile to all he met. He was good to the core and we shall always miss him.
Terry nowakowski
Friend
To Jims family, and beloved wife Debbie, may I offer my sincere condolences for the loss of my friend and former boss, Jim Moravecek. I worked with and later reported to Jim as a GE member of the Engine Alliance. When Jim became President, we traveled extensively together, including to Dubai, and Tokyo, and even his home town of Chicago. I got to know him very well, including taking him to a Sports Bar in Tokyo, where posters of his Chicago Cubs were all over the walls. At the time I also retired, I came to East Hartford for a farewell dinner, and a chance to give Jim a memento from a recent Sales Campaign. I said at that dinner, that if there was a Mr. Rushmore of Engine Alliance Presidents, Jims image would be on it. Farewell my friend. Rest In Peace.
Jerry Baker
Coworker
Very sorry for your loss. At Pratt & Whitney, Jim was a respected leader and helped us advance on many of our product lines. He was at our Engine Alliance party just this past November. We are all very sad. One heck of a good guy that will be missed.
Rich Domonkos
This is a shocking, unimaginable loss. Red was loved & respected by all. His passing leaves a hole in all of our hearts. Memories of our times together will be told in never ending tales of kindness & fun... these will keep us smiling forever. Sincere condolences to Deb & family. Know that we are here for whatever you may need.
Gail & Rick Rubendall
Friend
To Jim's family; I am sorry for your loss. Jim was a true gentleman and one of the best engineers I had the pleasure of working with at Pratt & Whitney
Vito Moreno
Coworker
Our deepest sympathies to you, Deborah, Mike and Molly and grandchildren for your tremendous loss . May God bring you comfort and peace. John & Gayle Moravecek
John & Gayle Moravecek
Family
