To Jims family, and beloved wife Debbie, may I offer my sincere condolences for the loss of my friend and former boss, Jim Moravecek. I worked with and later reported to Jim as a GE member of the Engine Alliance. When Jim became President, we traveled extensively together, including to Dubai, and Tokyo, and even his home town of Chicago. I got to know him very well, including taking him to a Sports Bar in Tokyo, where posters of his Chicago Cubs were all over the walls. At the time I also retired, I came to East Hartford for a farewell dinner, and a chance to give Jim a memento from a recent Sales Campaign. I said at that dinner, that if there was a Mr. Rushmore of Engine Alliance Presidents, Jims image would be on it. Farewell my friend. Rest In Peace.

Jerry Baker

Coworker