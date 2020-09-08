Myjak, James "Jim"
James "Jim" Daniel Myjak, 56, of Lebanon, beloved husband of Debra (Sederquest) Myjak, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was born in Middletown, son of Daniel and Marion (Wilson) Myjak. Jim worked as a Bindery Supervisor/Manager for Allied Printing and Connecticut Valley Bindery. Jim worked in the printing industry for over 25 years. Besides his wife, Jim is survived by his sons, Kyle Myjak of Groton, Brian Myjak of Lebanon, brothers, Christopher Myjak of Australia, Michael Myjak of Manchester, Jason Myjak of Ellington, and a granddaughter, Gabriela. His second grandchild is due to be born mid-February. Jim had a passion for gardening and raising farm animals. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and riding his motorcycle's. Jim also was a Cub Scout Leader and served on the Committee. He had a great sense of humor and will be missed by many. Friends may call on Friday September 11, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Due to Covid 19, funeral services will be private. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.