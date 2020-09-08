1/1
James "Jim" Myjak
1964 - 2020
Myjak, James "Jim"
James "Jim" Daniel Myjak, 56, of Lebanon, beloved husband of Debra (Sederquest) Myjak, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was born in Middletown, son of Daniel and Marion (Wilson) Myjak. Jim worked as a Bindery Supervisor/Manager for Allied Printing and Connecticut Valley Bindery. Jim worked in the printing industry for over 25 years. Besides his wife, Jim is survived by his sons, Kyle Myjak of Groton, Brian Myjak of Lebanon, brothers, Christopher Myjak of Australia, Michael Myjak of Manchester, Jason Myjak of Ellington, and a granddaughter, Gabriela. His second grandchild is due to be born mid-February. Jim had a passion for gardening and raising farm animals. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and riding his motorcycle's. Jim also was a Cub Scout Leader and served on the Committee. He had a great sense of humor and will be missed by many. Friends may call on Friday September 11, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Due to Covid 19, funeral services will be private. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 4, 2020
Jim will be greatly missed by everyone.
He was a great supervisor. Always giving his full devotion, to get the job done. He always had a great sense of humor. I always wanted to go on a motorcycle ride with him.But never seemed to have the extra time. Im sure we would of had an awesome day. Jim take care you will be missed greatly.
Your freind and co worker ken.
Paul Kenneth
Coworker
September 4, 2020
Jim was a gentleman true to his roots. He was caring, humble about his talents and compassion. He will be dearly missed, we are grateful to have known him.
Sam & Dwayne Darley
Family
