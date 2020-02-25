Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
State Veterans Cemetery
317 Bow Lane
Middletown, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Horne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James N. Horne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James N. Horne Obituary
Horne, James N.
James Newton Horne, 75, of Middletown, beloved husband of Betty (Kuch) Horne for 42 years, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late George and Marjorie (Bodendorfer) Horne.
James was a United States Navy Veteran, having served in the submarine service aboard the USS Greenfish and the USS Henry Clay. He loved fishing and bicycling and a good glass of scotch on the rocks with a twist. He cherished spending time with his family and friends and loved them deeply.
Along with his wife, James is survived by four children; daughter Cherie (Horne) Duda and her husband Derek, son Trevor Horne, daughter Lauren Horne, and daughter Austin (Horne) Walsh and her husband Christopher. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Charlotte Horne, Wesley Horne, Anna Horne, and Cary Walsh.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, George Edwin "Eddie" Horne, and his half brother William Horne.
Family and friends may call on Thursday evening, February 27 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. A burial will follow on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown where full military honors will be accorded. A celebration of life service will follow later this year. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit
www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Middletown Press on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doolittle Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -