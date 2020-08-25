Dunn, James P.
James P. Dunn, 63, of Middletown, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Wadsworth Glen Health Care. He was born in Middletown, son of the late Francis "Frank" and Frances (Otfinoski) Dunn, Sr. Jim worked as a truck driver for Exxon Mobil Oil and was an avid Yankee and Notre Dame fan. James will be remembered for his big heart and generosity to all. He is survived by his brothers, Francis Dunn, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Middlefield, David Dunn, Edward Dunn and his wife Katherine, all of Middletown; sisters, Susan Negrich and her husband John of Haddam, Mary Perrotti, Patricia Santangelo, Jane Witherell and her husband Timothy, all of Middletown; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Dunn. Jim's family is grateful for the care and compassion from the staff of Wadsworth Glen Health Care. Funeral services are private. There are no calling hours. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Those who wish may send memorial donations to a charity of the donor's choice
