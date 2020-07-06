Shugrue, James "Jamie"
James "Jamie" Shugrue, 56, of East Haddam, husband of Pamela (Pucillo) Shugrue, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center. He was born in Middletown, son of Martin and Ann (Cronin) Shugrue. Jamie was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and then went on to attend Porter Chester Institute. He recently retired from the Public Works Department of East Haddam where he was employed for thirty-three years and was a member of Teamster Local 493. Jamie volunteered many hours with the American Legion, and the East Haddam Fire Department where he was an honorary member as well as many other causes with catering. He loved boating on the CT River and spending time with family and friends. Jamie is survived by his wife Pamela, brother, Patrick Shugrue and his wife Melinda of Middletown, a sister, Maureen Seidl and her husband Larry of East Haddam, nieces, Caitlin Seidl, Michaela Seidl, Abby Shugrue, nephew, Liam Shugrue, father and mother-in-law, Joe and Kathy Pucillo, brothers-in-law, Joe Pucillo (Debbie), and their children, Rissy and Alec Pucillo, Ed Pucillo (Lorna) and their children, Dan and David Pucillo, and Doug Pucillo (Natasha). Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 8th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be Thursday at 12 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the American Legion Post 156, PO Box 100, Moodus, CT 06469 or the East Haddam Vol. Fire Department, P.O. Box 375, East Haddam, CT 06423. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.