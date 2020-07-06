1/1
James "Jamie" Shugrue
1963 - 2020
Shugrue, James "Jamie"
James "Jamie" Shugrue, 56, of East Haddam, husband of Pamela (Pucillo) Shugrue, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center. He was born in Middletown, son of Martin and Ann (Cronin) Shugrue. Jamie was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and then went on to attend Porter Chester Institute. He recently retired from the Public Works Department of East Haddam where he was employed for thirty-three years and was a member of Teamster Local 493. Jamie volunteered many hours with the American Legion, and the East Haddam Fire Department where he was an honorary member as well as many other causes with catering. He loved boating on the CT River and spending time with family and friends. Jamie is survived by his wife Pamela, brother, Patrick Shugrue and his wife Melinda of Middletown, a sister, Maureen Seidl and her husband Larry of East Haddam, nieces, Caitlin Seidl, Michaela Seidl, Abby Shugrue, nephew, Liam Shugrue, father and mother-in-law, Joe and Kathy Pucillo, brothers-in-law, Joe Pucillo (Debbie), and their children, Rissy and Alec Pucillo, Ed Pucillo (Lorna) and their children, Dan and David Pucillo, and Doug Pucillo (Natasha). Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 8th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be Thursday at 12 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the American Legion Post 156, PO Box 100, Moodus, CT 06469 or the East Haddam Vol. Fire Department, P.O. Box 375, East Haddam, CT 06423. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
JUL
9
Burial
12:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 6, 2020
Pam, Maureen, and the Shugrue family: May times passing somehow help to ease your loss and sorrow, and may the memories left behind bring comfort for tomorrow. With sympathy, Don and Karen Ziobron.
July 6, 2020
So sorry of your loss of Jamie. The Daoust family.
Sharon Daoust
