James W. Burr Obituary
Burr, James W.
James William Burr, age 64, of Middletown, died November 19, 2019. Jim was the eldest son of the late George and Florence Burr. Calling hours will be at Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home, 2 School Street, Woodbury, on Saturday, December 14th from 3 pm to 5 pm. Burial with military honors will be private and in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's memory to the . To read the full obituary or leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 26, 2019
