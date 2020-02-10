|
Crayton, James W.
James Winston Crayton, 88, of Higganum, husband of the late Carole Elaine (Curry) Crayton, passed away on Wednesday February 5, 2020. James was born on March 8, 1931 in Mt. Holly, AR, the son of the late Charlie and Irma Lean (Lawson) Crayton. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Arkansas, James went on to receive a Master of Education from the University of Arkansas and the degree of Specialist in Arts from Eastern Michigan State University. He accepted an offer from Xerox Publications in Middletown, CT moving and establishing a residence in Higganum where he and Carole started their family. James was a Senior Editor with Xerox and oversaw the publication of the esteemed Weekly Reader Magazine. A longtime educator committed to improving the lives of children, James spent his retirement as a substitute teacher for the Middletown and New Britain school districts. In addition, he edited publications for numerous colleagues and friends. When he was not busy on the education front, he enjoyed golfing and spending time with his grandchildren Andrew and Avery. James was an elected member of the Haddam Board of Education and instrumental in overseeing the establishment of Haddam-Killingworth High School. A member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, James was active in the fraternity's local and national chapter. He also spent years researching the origins of the Crayton family, tracing the family's history back to 1710. James is survived by his son Marc Crayton, his wife Kimberly, and his grandchildren Andrew and Avery Crayton, all of Higganum, CT, as well as his daughter Ava Crayton and husband Jim McCullough of Clinton, CT. James is also survived by children Gregory Crayton and Rodney Crayton of IL; brother Roy Harris and sister Evelynn Washington of AR. Friends may call upon the family from 3:30-5 p.m. on Wednesday February 12th at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in James' memory may be made to: Mamba Sports Academy, The First Tee Connecticut, or StoryCorps. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
