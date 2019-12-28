Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Zawisa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Zawisa Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Zawisa Sr. Obituary
Zawisa Sr., James
James "Rabbit" Zawisa Sr., 76, of Middletown passed away at home on December 24, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of 57 years to Pamela (Vladik) Zawisa. Jim was born on October 20, 1943 in Middletown. He was the son of the late Peter and Erminia (Santostefano) Zawisa.
Prior to his retirement, Jim worked for many years in leadership positions at Bushwick Metals and Concord Steel. He loved his UCONN Women's basketball team, racing his dogs and enjoyed seeing his grandson's sporting events.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his son, James Zawisa Jr. and his wife Tammy and son Richard Zawisa. He is also survived and will forever be "Pa" to his grandsons, Joshua, Brendan and Daniel. Jim also leaves additional cousins, close and dear friends, including Tony and Jill, Frank and Pat, Vinny and Janice. The family would like to thank the many caregivers who took care of Jim during his recent illness.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 31 at 12:00 pm at the Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday morning before the service from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doolittle Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -