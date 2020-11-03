1/1
Jane C. Wilcox
1938 - 2020
Wilcox, Jane C.
Jane Catherine (Saunders) Wilcox, 82, of Middletown, formerly of Higganum, wife of Leslie Wilcox, Jr., died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Wadsworth Glen Health Care after fighting a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Jane was born in Weymouth, MA, she is the daughter of the late Patrick and Johannah (Sullivan) Saunders. Prior to her retirement, Jane was a school bus driver for Regional School District 17 for over 30 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son David Wilcox of Higganum, CT daughters, Ann Shinn of Queen Creek, AZ, Pamela Wilcox-Dapkus of Portland, CT and Mary Marino of Portland, CT; and sisters, Patsy Daniels of Hingham, MA, and Dorothy Larson of Littleton, CO; six grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Marie Buckley of Cohasset, MA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Nov. 7th) at 11 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, CT. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. immediately thereafter a memorial service will take place at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Friends of Hammonasset in care of Jane Wilcox. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
