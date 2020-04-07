|
Gore, Jane (Ruffino)
Jane (Ruffino) Gore, 79, of Branford, CT died in peace on April 7, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Jane was born to Josephine (Siena) and Sebastian Ruffino on Thanksgiving Day, November 21, 1940 in Middletown. Jane was a native of Portland, CT and a graduate of Portland High School. She had a successful 30 year career with the State of Connecticut, Department of Administrative Services. After her retirement from the state, she freely volunteered her time to many service organizations and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Jane is survived by her brother John (Irene) Ruffino of Chester, CT, sisters Claire Shoaf of Santa Clara, CA and Rosalie Giaimo of East Haven, CT, son Lawrence and daughter-in-law Michelle Gore of Durham, CT, and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, in addition to her grandcat Prancer and granddog Pekoe. Jane was predeceased by her parents, brother Sebastian "Mike" Ruffino of Portland, CT and her loving pets Dasher, Yellow, and Fluffy. Jane was most recently a resident of Branford, where she easily made many friends and was loved by all who were fortunate enough to meet her. She had compassion for all people and animals. All services are private and under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), East Haven. Donations in Jane's memory can be directed to: The Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473.
Published in Middletown Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2020