Gunther, JaneJane (Gaffney) Gunther, 87, of Middletown, wife of the late John T. Gunther, Jr. died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Autumn Lake Heath Care in Cromwell. Jane was born in New Britain, daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Sullivan) Gaffney. Prior to her retirement, Jane worked as a teacher in New Britain, Middletown and Saint Sebastian School. She loved baking, quilting, knitting and playing the piano. Jane is survived by, four sons, John Gunther and his wife Avery of Washington, DC, James Gunther and his wife Belinda of CA, William Gunther and his wife Marcia of Colchester, Richard Gunther and his wife Lisa of NH; a daughter, Elizabeth Annino and her husband Vincent of Middletown; a sister Katherine Hooper of Delaware, eight grandchildren, William Gunther, Jr., Olivia Gunther, Samantha Gunther, Shannon Gunther, Alyssa Annino, Anjulee Gunther, Xian Gunther and Kathryn Gunther. She was predeceased by a sister, Marge Griskauskas of Torrington. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.