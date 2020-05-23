Jane Gunther
1932 - 2020
Gunther, Jane
Jane (Gaffney) Gunther, 87, of Middletown, wife of the late John T. Gunther, Jr. died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Autumn Lake Heath Care in Cromwell. Jane was born in New Britain, daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Sullivan) Gaffney. Prior to her retirement, Jane worked as a teacher in New Britain, Middletown and Saint Sebastian School. She loved baking, quilting, knitting and playing the piano. Jane is survived by, four sons, John Gunther and his wife Avery of Washington, DC, James Gunther and his wife Belinda of CA, William Gunther and his wife Marcia of Colchester, Richard Gunther and his wife Lisa of NH; a daughter, Elizabeth Annino and her husband Vincent of Middletown; a sister Katherine Hooper of Delaware, eight grandchildren, William Gunther, Jr., Olivia Gunther, Samantha Gunther, Shannon Gunther, Alyssa Annino, Anjulee Gunther, Xian Gunther and Kathryn Gunther. She was predeceased by a sister, Marge Griskauskas of Torrington. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com

Published in Middletown Press on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
May 23, 2020
Timothy Lineberry
Neighbor
May 14, 2020
Sad to read of Janes passing. I have fond memories of John & Jane from my days working at Woodward Town & Country Pharmacy. Rest in eternal peace Jane.
Carol Ann Spencer
Friend
