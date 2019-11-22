|
LOEWENTHAL, JANE MARY
Jane May Loewenthal, beloved daughter of the late George H. Loewenthal and the late Jane Isabelle (Wilson) Loewenthal, passed away peacefully at John Knox Village, Pompano Beach, Florida on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 97.
For many years Jane was the recording secretary for the Loewenthal Lumber Company in Middletown, CT as well as caregiver for her entire family. Jane led her life as an amazing, kind, wonderful person. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by two nieces, Laura Loewenthal O'Brien of Tarzana, CA and Deborah Loewenthal Harrison of Camarillo, CA; a nephew, George H. Loewenthal, III of Fort Thomas, KY and a grandniece, Lindsay Corcoran of Camarillo, CA as well as several cousins.
Her final resting place will be in the Loewenthal Family Plot at Pine Grove Cemetery in Middletown, CT. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory may be made to the family church, Third Congregational Church, 94 Miner Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 23, 2019