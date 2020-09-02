Robertson, Janet Leigh

Janet Leigh Robertson passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, at the age of 80 after bravely battling an assortment of ailments. Jan was preceded in death by her loving husband Lewis (Lew) Robertson, son Billy, and daughter Erica.

Jan is survived by her sister Dianne, son Michael and daughters Julie, Jeanne and Laureen. She had 9 grandchildren. She was born to Maureen and Kenneth Hanson on Feb. 18, 1940 in Hollywood, California. She resided in California until 1972, and then spent a year in England. In 1974, she married Lew and settled down in Middletown.

Jan excelled in all things she pursued. As a Master Gardener, she was a member of the garden club and wrote articles for the Newspaper. She also helped out at the community garden. She was a very social person, and spent time in the Book and Bridge Club. She was an avid photographer as well as a designer of some truly beautiful flower arrangements. Services will be held in May, 2021 at Biega's Funeral Home. The family would appreciate that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Alzheimers Foundation of America.



