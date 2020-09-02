1/
Janet Leigh Robertson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robertson, Janet Leigh
Janet Leigh Robertson passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, at the age of 80 after bravely battling an assortment of ailments. Jan was preceded in death by her loving husband Lewis (Lew) Robertson, son Billy, and daughter Erica.
Jan is survived by her sister Dianne, son Michael and daughters Julie, Jeanne and Laureen. She had 9 grandchildren. She was born to Maureen and Kenneth Hanson on Feb. 18, 1940 in Hollywood, California. She resided in California until 1972, and then spent a year in England. In 1974, she married Lew and settled down in Middletown.
Jan excelled in all things she pursued. As a Master Gardener, she was a member of the garden club and wrote articles for the Newspaper. She also helped out at the community garden. She was a very social person, and spent time in the Book and Bridge Club. She was an avid photographer as well as a designer of some truly beautiful flower arrangements. Services will be held in May, 2021 at Biega's Funeral Home. The family would appreciate that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Alzheimers Foundation of America.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved