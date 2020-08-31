Allen, Janet Leonard
Allen, Janet Leonard, 82 of Middletown, CT, beloved wife of Robert H. Allen, "Bob" passed away August 29, 2020 while residing at Middlesex Health Care's Dementia Wing, under Hospice Care in Middletown, CT. Born in Hartford on August 4, 1938 to Marion (Hutchins) and Carl Leonard and residing there until moving to Middletown, CT when she married Bob. Both had lived in Hartford during their school years and graduated from Bulkeley High School in the same year, 1956, but hadn't known each other until they were introduced to each other by a close friend of Janet, Judy Ceramicollie and her husband Ed in 1985. Jan had a 37 year career as a senior life insurance underwriter employed by Bysis Inc. and retired at age 70. She was a member of the Middletown, CT Kiwanis Club with her husband Bob and enjoyed making many new friends, attending the Kiwanis events and conventions, including traveling around the country with fellow Kiwanis best friends, David and Maurine Darling. One of Janet's most enjoyable and valued events was contributing to and being a volunteer shopper for the "Warm the Children" program of the Middletown, CT Kiwanis Club. Jan developed dementia in November 2014, which progressed into Alzheimer's disease. She and Bob volunteered through the Alzheimer's Research Center at Yale to undergo several trials, testing different drugs from pharmaceutical companies looking for remedies and cures to combat the devastating disease. Jan was predeceased by her parents and siblings, brother Howard Leonard, Sister Helene McGuire, sister Marion St. Pierre, and brother Reginald (Reg) Leonard. She is survived by her husband Bob, his children and their spouses, son Kevin Allen and wife Cheryl, daughter Karen and her husband Maynard Lasitter, Grandchildren, Brianna, Kyle, Krista, Nick, Trevor and Adam, plus great-grandchildren Angus and Chloe, Bob's brother Michael Allen and wife Marcia, along with Reg's wife, Sally Leonard of and several nieces, including God Daughter Leah and nephews from both sides of the family, whom Jan always loved and enjoyed visiting with. As mentioned above, after thirty-seven years at the same employer, Jan had some close friends, two who have stayed in touch and became an important part of her life, MaryEllen Luchina and Judy Ceramicollie. Private services are being arranged by Biega Funeral Home of Middletown, CT. A remembrance celebration of her life will be scheduled after the COVID Pandemic abates. In lieu of flowers, her husband Bob request that donations in Janet's name be made to the Middletown Kiwanis Club's "Warm the Children " program c/o Liberty Bank, Attention: Leah Pickard, 315 Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457 or via several options on the Kiwanis Club web site: middletownkiwanis.org
