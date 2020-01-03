Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Services
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
View Map
Janice (Cowles) Sperry


1923 - 2020
Janice (Cowles) Sperry Obituary
Sperry , Janice (Cowles)
Janice (Cowles) Sperry 96 of Berlin, formerly of East Haven passed away peacefully at home on January 1, 2020. She was born November 7, 1923 in East Haven to Ellsworth and Bessie (Brust) Cowles. Janice is survived by her three children, Lynne Sperry of Summerville, SC, Bob Sperry (Mary Lou) of Ridgefield, Edwin Jay Sperry III of Hartford along with seven grandchildren, Amy Main, Jana Menta (Ralph), Kara Matz (David), Cody Sperry, Palmer Sperry, Taylor Sperry and Megan Sperry and four great-grandchildren. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Sperry Jr. (1991) and a brother, William Cowles.
Family will receive friends (TODAY), Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven with burial to follow at East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 4, 2020
