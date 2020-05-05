Spada, Janine G.

Janine (Martel) Spada, 82, of Middletown, CT passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3rd. She was born on January 26, 1938 to the late Paul and Germaine Martel.

She is survived by her husband Sebastian A. Spada, daughters Tracey A. Wall and Husband Michael, Linda M. Latronica and Husband John, and Paula L. Chaffee. Grandchildren Kyle Secore (Ninette Fabian), Matthew Secore, Bryan Chaffee, Eric (Bonnie) Latronica, Great Grandchildren Logan Secore and Maylee Fabian, Special Niece and Goddaughter Jill (Jiller) Clayton, best friends William and Ruth Wilson, many nieces, nephews and friends, too many to mention.

She was predeceased by Sisters Anita Farrar and Janet Sommers and Son-in-law Brian Chaffee. She was a loyal Catholic belonging to St. Pius X Church.

She met the love of her life, Sebby, at a dance in 1958, married a year later and celebrated over 60 years as Husband and Wife. To her "Girls" she was more than just a Mother. She was a Role Model, Mentor, Best Friend, Secret Holder, Partner in Crime and always there whenever they needed her. She was like a Mother to all of our friends.

Whenever she was called "Grammy" it would put a sparkle in her eyes. Although Dementia robbed her of many memories, she never forgot her family as she promised.

Due to the Pandemic, funeral is private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Pallbearers: Paula Chaffee, Bryan Chaffee, Kyle Secore, Matt Secore, Michael Wall and John Latronica. D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.



