Smith , Jason M.
Jason M. Smith, 50, of Killingworth, CT passed away unexpectedly at home on August 1, 2020. He was born in San Francisco in 1970, but moved well over 22 times through his high school years - living in D.C., Tennessee, and his beloved Maine. He attended the first co-ed class at Wheaton College in Norton, MA, where he met his future wife of 24 years, Suzanne Phoenix. He had two children, the apples of his eye, Alivia, 19 and Hayden, 17. He started his 27 year banking career as a teller at Essex Savings Bank in 1993 and finished as the Hiring Manager at Liberty Bank. While working he received his MBA from University of New Haven. He touched many lives with his warmth, love for animals, genuine caring, acts of community service, lively conversations and dry wit. Final services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the United Way of Middlesex County at middlesexunitedway.org
, the CT Humane Society at cthuman.org
or Smile Train at smiletrain.org
or, even better, volunteer at your favorite charity
