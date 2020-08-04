1/1
Jason M. Smith
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smith , Jason M.
Jason M. Smith, 50, of Killingworth, CT passed away unexpectedly at home on August 1, 2020. He was born in San Francisco in 1970, but moved well over 22 times through his high school years - living in D.C., Tennessee, and his beloved Maine. He attended the first co-ed class at Wheaton College in Norton, MA, where he met his future wife of 24 years, Suzanne Phoenix. He had two children, the apples of his eye, Alivia, 19 and Hayden, 17. He started his 27 year banking career as a teller at Essex Savings Bank in 1993 and finished as the Hiring Manager at Liberty Bank. While working he received his MBA from University of New Haven. He touched many lives with his warmth, love for animals, genuine caring, acts of community service, lively conversations and dry wit. Final services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the United Way of Middlesex County at middlesexunitedway.org, the CT Humane Society at cthuman.org or Smile Train at smiletrain.org or, even better, volunteer at your favorite charity in his name - he would have loved that! To share a memory or express a condolence to Jason's family, please visit: www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements are by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, in Centerbrook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson, Wright & Weymer
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved