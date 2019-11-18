|
|
Johnson, Jay L.
Jay Lewis Johnson, 92, of Middletown, husband of the late Patricia "Pat" (Sellew) Johnson, passed away on November 9, 2019 at the Middlesex Health Care Center in Middletown. Born on June 29, 1927 in Miles City, Montana, he was the son of the late Alva Fuller Johnson and Leona Lewis Cobb.
Jay was a graduate of Custer County High School in Miles City, MT and the U.S. Maritime Service Radio Officers Training School on Gallops Island in Boston Harbor. While attending school in Boston, he met Pat, who was attending the Chandler Secretarial School in Boston. Jay enlisted in U.S. Merchant Marines during WWII as a radio operator at the age of 17. They married on March 9, 1946 and lived in Middletown until September of 1949, at which time they moved to Miles City, Montana. While living in Miles City, Jay worked as Assistant Manager of the Miles Howard and Milligan Hotels. Upon their return to Connecticut they settled in Haddam to raise their family. Jay worked for the State Department of Corrections as a Corrections Officer until his retirement in 1981. He and his wife spent most of the next 20 years traveling the country in their motor home. In 1990, they purchased a home in an RV Golf Resort in Titusville, FL where they began spending the winter seasons. In April of 2000 they moved back to Middletown to be with family.
Jay is survived by two sons; Bruce M. Johnson of Ashburnham, MA and Craig S. Johnson and his wife Patricia L. Johnson of Middletown; (Jay's daughter-in-law Patty was his primary caregiver until he was placed in a nursing facility); three granddaughters, Tonya Borla, Maura Hollmer and her husband, Peter, and Brenna Normandin and her husband, Nathan; and six great-grandchildren.
Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Merwood Johnson and sister Margaret Anne Boschen.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 21 at 7:00 pm at the Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. Family and friends may call on Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 22 at 12:00 pm in the State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown where full military honors will be accorded. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 19, 2019