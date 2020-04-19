|
Chittenden, Jean
Jean (Rowe) Chittenden, 95, of Durham, CT, wife of the late, John Chittenden, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at Portland Heath and Rehabilitation. Jean was born in Clinton, daughter of the late Leo and Ida (Jorden) Rowe. Jean grew up in Guilford, graduating from Guilford High School. Soon after she joined the United States Coast Guard and served during World War II as a radio operator. She then went on to earn her degree at the University of Missouri in Sociology. Jean was employed by the State of Connecticut Department of Children and Families for 30 years, retiring as a Program Supervisor. Jean was a bubbly, kind, selfless, independent woman. She had an infectious laugh and smile that would light up the room and led to many lifelong friendships. She was a devout Christian and active member of The United Churches of Durham. Jean had a zest for life and enjoyed learning, reading, involvement with many organizations and traveling. She particularly loved Prince Edward Island, which she considered her second home. Jean was involved with the Cape Bear Lighthouse restoration committee. A project near and dear to her heart was to make the lighthouse accessible to all. Jean is survived by her son, Jay Chittenden of Durham, daughter, Julie Hunt and her husband Richard of Middletown, step-daughter, Karen Dyndiuk of Durham, step-son, Thomas Chittenden of Durham, six grandchildren, Derek and Breanne Hunt of CT, Barbara Garret of GA, Alan, John and Shannon Chittenden of VA, and three great grandchildren. Jean is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by step-son John Chittenden of VA and granddaughter Lisa Chittenden of CT. Due to the Coronavirus funeral service will held at a later date. Those who wish may send memorial donations to The Cape Bear Lighthouse Ramp Fund, care of Liberty Bank, P.O. Box 68, Middletown, CT o6457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 20, 2020