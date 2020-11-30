Dufrat, Jean (Hugo)
Jean Marie (Hugo) Dufrat, 91, of Middletown, wife of the late John Henry Dufrat, passed away on November 27, 2020 at Water's Edge Center. Born in Cromwell, she was the daughter of the late August and Helen (burns) Hugo.
Jean had lived in Middletown since 1983. She was a member of Saint John Church in Cromwell and worked at the Cromwell High School for over eighteen years. She was a sociable and very outgoing person and loved wildlife and animals. Jean was also a dedicated and loving Mom who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Jean is survived by two sons, Joseph S. Dufrat of Pomfret and Paul M. Dufrat of Middletown; a daughter, Rhonda J. Dufrat of Middletown; three grandchildren, Michele Lomma and her husband, Vinny of Waterbury, Lauren Dufrat of Locust Grove, VA and Corey Dufrat of Middletown and two great-grandchildren, Christopher Lomma and Lorenzo Lomma.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3 at 10:00 a.m. in Cromwell Hillside Cemetery East, 26 Hillside Avenue, Cromwell. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to North Shore Animal League America, 25 Davis Avenue, Port Washington, NY 11050. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
.