Fairchild, Jean
Jean Lanhoff Fairchild, 87, of Durham, beloved wife of Roger Fairchild for 66 years, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at Middlesex Hospital. Jean was born in New Haven, daughter of the late George and Margaret (Mulcair) Lanhoff on April 26, 1933. Prior to her retirement Jean was employed at Middlesex Hospital as a secretary where she developed lifelong friends. Besides her husband Roger, Jean is survived by two sons, Mark Fairchild and his wife Teri of Durham, Chris Fairchild and his partner Karen of Madison, six grandchildren, Meagan, Lauren, Cailee, Michael, Patrick and Nick. She was predeceased by a son Jon Fairchild and three sisters Margaret, Margie and Betty. Throughout their marriage she enjoyed skiing and traveling across our beautiful country to many National Parks in their RV. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 17th at 12:30 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown. Friends may gather prior to the service from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Burial will be held in the State Veterans' Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Alzheimer's Association
or the CT Humane Society. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.