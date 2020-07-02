1/
Jean Newsom
Newsom, Jean
Jean Csere Newsom of Portland passed away on June 26 with her family at her side. The wife of Peter B. Newsom, Jean was born on September 17, 1932 in Portland, Connecticut to the late Julia (Ronay) and Julius Csere.
Jean is survived by her husband of 68 years Peter, her son John Newsom of Portland, her daughter Judith and son-in-law Jeffrey Smith of Killingworth and her daughter Jacqueline Nantais of Portland. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren Richard and Cristina Mohr, Raymond Peterson, Lauren and Shawn Kerr, Julianna and Craig Whited and Samuel Newsom. She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren Ava, Holden and Sabrina Mohr, Camilla Whited, Mya Peterson, Madeline Kerr and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Jean was predeceased by her siblings Marguerite and Leonard Long of Thornton, IA, James Csere, Grace and Ernest Benoit, Ethel and Salvatore Puglisi, William and Patricia Csere, Catherine and Harold Luckhardt, Helen and J. William Foley, Eleanor and Sebastian Milardo, Dorothy and Robert Parker, and Richard and Eleanor Csere all of Portland, CT.
Arrangements are in the care of the Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland. Private services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, a charitable contribution can be made to the giver's choice in remembrance of Jean.

Published in Middletown Press on Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
860-342-3322
