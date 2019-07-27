Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Jean Stierle
Jean "Oma" Stierle

Jean "Oma" Stierle Obituary
Stierle, Jean "Oma"
Jean "Oma" (Lehner) Stierle, 83, of Durham, wife of the late Rudi Stierle, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home. She was born in Stamford, the daughter of the late John and Barbara (Fischer) Lehner. Jean was an active parishioner of Notre Dame Church and a member of the Durham Seniors. Jean is survived her daughters, Helen Larkin and her husband Tim of Durham, Carol Stierle of VT; three grandchildren, Erin, Paige, and Shea Larkin. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held Wednesday (July 31st) at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Church, Main St., Durham. Burial will be at the convenience of her family. There are no calling hours. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Durham Senior Center, PO Box 428, Durham, CT 06422. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on July 29, 2019
