Cho, Jen
Jen C. Cho, beloved husband of Heidi L. Foster-Cho, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born in Plainfield, NJ on May 5, 1957, son of Yuet Kwei (Tang) Cho and the late Kuie Fat Cho.
Jen graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor's degree in political science. His career in retail management included the Northeast Regional Manager for Barnes & Noble University Bookstores, a District Manager for Starbucks, and finally the CT District Manager for Homegoods. He especially enjoyed working with his store management team, mentoring them, helping them develop their skills, and preparing them for the next step in their careers. He found pleasure in finding opportunities to show his appreciation for his team, celebrate their accomplishments, and reward them in small ways. On behalf of his employers, he also organized golf tournaments and spearheaded fundraising efforts for various non-profit organizations such as the Dana Farber Institute, the Jimmy Fund, and other local community-based organizations.
As one of the founders of Boy Scout Troop 72, in Middletown, CT, Jen served as the treasurer and the Eagle Scout Counselor. He guided the boys while they planned and executed their Eagle Scout projects. He was also a member of First Church of Christ in Middletown, CT for 16 years, serving as a Trustee for several years and then as the Treasurer.
Jen's true love was spending time with his family and supporting the endeavors of his five children, which was always a priority to him. Camping, playing games, attending concerts, plays, sporting events, swim meets, and tournaments filled his schedule. Jen was a lifelong Jets fan and enjoyed playing fantasy football and golf. He also loved movies, musicals, and of course, playing poker.
In addition to Heidi, his wife of 30 years, he will be missed by his children, Stephy Cho and her wife Alice Badecker of Southampton, MA, Cory Cho and his wife Arielle Fallon-Cho of Middlesex, NJ, Randy Cho and her husband Victor Damas of South River, NJ, Elizabeth Gavagni-Cho and her wife Kathryn Gavagni-Cho of Plainville,CT, and Michael Cho and his wife Stephanie Kaczowski of Middletown, CT. He also leaves behind three grandsons, Avery Harrington-Cho and Luca and Nico Damas. Jen's mother and his siblings, Sue Donovan and her husband Brian, and Kwong Cho and his wife Marjorie, along with many nieces and nephews, will also miss him dearly.
The family expresses their deep appreciation to the countless loved ones and friends for their support and prayers over the last two years. Also for the care and counseling provided by Jen's medical team at the Yale New Haven Smilow Cancer Hospital and the caregivers from The Connecticut Hospice.
Visitation with Jen's family will be held on Friday, July 24 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Lyman's Orchard Golf Course, 70 Lyman Road, Middlefield. All are welcome to the visitation which will be under a tent next to clubhouse. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Unfortunately, due to coronavirus restrictions, the Celebration of Life service will be by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jen may be made to the Thoracic Oncology Program Fund for lung cancer research. Please make check payable to Yale New Haven Hospital and mail to YNHH Development; P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508, or online through www.givetoynhh.org
. Please include "Jen Cho Memorial Fund" with your donation. Contributions may also be made to First Church of Christ, UCC, 190 Court Street, Middletown, CT 06457, or online through http://www.firstchurchmiddletown.org/giving/
.