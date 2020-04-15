Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Jennie R. Faraci

Jennie R. Faraci Obituary
Faraci, Jennie R.
Jennie Rose (Aletta) Faraci (Portland) – Born December 28, 1923, died April 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Louis Joseph Faraci Sr. (Portland) and her son Louis Faraci, Jr. (Middletown). She was also predeceased by her two brothers Frank Aletta (Portland) and Emanuel Aletta (Cromwell). She is survived by her son Richard Faraci and his wife Karen of Portland, and three sisters Ester Kotch of Middletown, Josephine Vonella of Bristol and Natalie Cianci of Portland. Her grandchildren Lisa Dente and her husband Paul of Phenix City, AL, Richard Faraci and his wife Loretta of Portland, Brian Faraci and his wife Carin of South Windsor, Ronald Faraci and his wife Cecila of Middletown, Barbara Faraci of Middletown, Scott Faraci and his wife Erin of Higganum, Elizabeth (Faraci) Frederick and her husband Jason of Meriden, Becky (Grant) Galvez and her husband Christian of Andover, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She worked at EIS for over 30 years.
She will always be remembered for her Sunday dinners surrounded by her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and wife.
Funeral services and burial will be private in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 17, 2020
