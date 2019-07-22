|
Higgins, Jenny Marie
J. Marie Higgins of Middletown died Monday, July 22 at Middlesex Health. She was born July 28, 1917 in Middletown. Daughter of the late Michael and Vera (Joslin) Higgins Sr., Marie had been a lifelong resident of Middletown and member of St. Pius X Church. She retired as the first police woman of the Middletown Police Department. She is survived by a brother, Leonard Higgins of Middletown, sister in-law, Beverly Higgins of Middletown and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday (July 25), at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Middletown. There are no calling hours. Those who wish may make memorial donations to Middlesex Hospice Unit c/o Development Office, 55 Crescent St., Middletown, CT 06457. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on July 23, 2019