Bauer, Jerry F.
JERRY FRANK BAUER, 89, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice, Inc in Sarasota, Florida.
Born on November 15, 1930 at the Bauer Ranch in the Mancos Valley, Southwest Colorado; Jerry graduated from Mancos High School in 1948. He enlisted in the US Navy that same year. He had a career that spanned the next 22 years and retired honorably as a Commissioned Officer.
A Korean veteran serving on the USS Osceola and then 2 years with Fleet Activities at Sasebo Japan, Jerry spent 18 years in the submarine service serving on diesel electric submarines: Torsk, Spikefish, Sterlet, Cusk, and Queenfish. While serving on the USS Torsk, he earned his Silver Dolphins and while serving on the USS Sterlet, he earned the Gold Dolphins signifying the completion of Line Officer qualification in submarines.
In 1957, Jerry was selected to the Nuclear Submarine service and completed qualification in Idaho prior to assignment at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii serving on USS Sterlet. Jerry rose through the enlisted ranks to E7, Chief Petty Officer which at that time was the highest enlisted rate. In 1960, he was awarded a field promotion to Ensign and on his retirement had advanced to Lieutenant. During his naval career Jerry was awarded several medals and commendations for his performance. In addition to serving on submarines Jerry also served as Crew Chief at the S5W Nuclear Reactor Arco, Idaho; Submarine Squadron 1 Division 12 Engineer Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Assistant Director Submarine School Groton, Connecticut. Jerry finished his Naval career on the USS Fulton, a submarine nuclear repair ship operating out of New London, Connecticut as the Electrical Repair Division Officer.
Jerry was a life member of the Military Officers of America: VFW Post 10362 where he was Post Commander, the American Legion Post 192: USSVI and a member of the prestige's Holland Club for members qualified in submarines for more than 50 years.
Prior to relocating to Port Charlotte from Connecticut, Jerry owned and operated three Connecticut based companies: Roybal Fire Equipment Co., Dreamers Unlimited LLC and BB Renovators LLC.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-five years: Shirley Marie Roybal Bauer; three sons, Jerry Jr. and his wife Phyllis of Rockfall Connecticut; Ronald of Windsor Locks, Connecticut; and Daniel and his wife Charlene of Hartland, Vermont; one granddaughter: Amanda Bauer of Rayne, Louisiana; nieces: Darby Re'Voal of Eugene, Oregon and Jeanne Banks of Washington and a nephew: John Viles of Great Falls, Montana.
Jerry's cremains will be interned in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Mancos, Colorado, a family plot located in a part of the Bauer Ranch donated to the Cemetery Association in 1949 by his parents, Phil and Esma Rickner Bauer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Middlefield Rockfall V.F.W. Post 10362, Post Office Box 86, Rockfall, Connecticut 06481.
At this time, no celebration of life for Jerry can be planned.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangement. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
Published in Middletown Press on May 21, 2020.