Salafia, Jesse J.

Jesse J. Salafia, 105, of Middletown, beloved husband of 61 years of Ann (Cannatta) Salafia, passed away at Middlesex Hospital on Monday July 15, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Middletown on January 24, 1914, the son of the late Salvatore and Sofia (Sequenzia) Salafia. A veteran of World War II, Jesse served in the U.S. Merchant Marines from 1942-1945. After returning to Middletown, he worked for the A.N. Pierson Company in Cromwell and International Silver. In 1947 he opened Perennial Gardens Florist and remained in business for 50 years. During that time period, he employed numerous young people from local high schools.

He was active in a wide variety of community organizations including Kiwanis Club of Middletown, American Legion Post 75, The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Elks BPOE Lodge 771, Garibaldi Society, and the Italian American Civic Order. Jesse was a founding father of Middlesex Community College. He served in excess of 25 years as a Commissioner for the South Fire District. Jesse also served on the police commission. He was active in Middletown politics since 1964. He served multiple terms on the Board of Education and the Common Council. In his last term on the council he served as the Deputy Mayor. Jesse was a lifelong member of St. Sebastian Church. As a first-generation Italian American, Jesse was completely devoted to his family and community all his life. His generosity of his time and talents to his cherished hometown of Middletown was immeasurable. He will be sorely missed.

In addition to his wife Ann, he is survived by his son Jesse J. Salafia, Jr. of Hendersonville, N.C., his beloved daughter in law, Denise J. Salafia of Middletown, a grandson, Attorney Brett J. Salafia and wife Attorney Lesley Salafia of East Hampton, and his two great-grandsons, John A. "Jack" Salafia and Joseph B. Salafia. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, Jesse was predeceased by his siblings Felicetta S. LaBella, Sebastian Salafia, Concettina S. Monitto, and Rose M. Salafia. He was also predeceased by many cousins.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the Middlesex Hospital Hospice Unit for their compassionate care during Jesse's final days.

Calling hours will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main Street, Middletown. Funeral Services will be Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church, 155 Washington Street, Middletown. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Jesse's name may be made to St. Sebastian Church, The South Fire District, Middlesex Community College, or a . Published in Middletown Press on July 17, 2019