Jo-Ann Munson
Munson, Jo-ann
Jo-ann Nemecek Munson wife of late philip munson of meriden, CT passed surrounded by loved ones October 3, 2020. Predeceased mother Bernice L.(Holbrook) father Harold W. Nemecek brother Jerry Nemecek. She leaves behind daughter Nichole Ann Nemecek, grandchildren Savanna and Cinthya. niece Rhonda Kilton, several great-grandchildren all of Maine, 1 niece, 1 nephew W.V., two sisters Maryann Nemecek of Middletown, CT, Christine and brother-in-law John Ruitto of TN. Jo-ann was a dedicated CNA at Regency house for over 20 years. Interment is private and at family's discretion. Anyone wanting to memorialize her, may do so with contributions to Senior charities.

Published in The New Haven Register & Middletown Press on Oct. 9, 2020.
