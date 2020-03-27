|
Aitken, Joan C.
Joan Christine Strom Aitken, 87, of Middletown, wife of the late Howard D. Aitken, Sr., died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Water's Edge Health Care Center, Middletown. She was born in Pawtucket, RI, the daughter of the late Clarence and Christina (Wilson) Strom. Joan was a woman who was small in stature but large in heart and courage. She had to be strong to corral her eight children, seven of them boys. Her easy laugh and kindness are found in all her children, making them beloved by all. Although they had modest means, she taught them to enjoy every joyful moment in their lives. She gave her kids a thrill by letting them drive home on back roads at 12 or letting their older brother Steve take them for an unforgettable ride in his new 1970 Challenger RT racecar. She would help them stack wood so they would have more time to slide down the big hill in their backyard and then pray they wouldn't hit the corner of the house. She tricked her kids into eating liver by sneaking it into the hamburger meat. On Saturdays, she had the kids peel apples then baked delicious apple pies or lemon pound cake for whomever was invited over on Sunday. When in their adobe house in Arizona, a deadly coral snake slithered in - Howie and his friends jumped onto their chairs, but Joan thought of her kids first and sprung into action, quickly capturing it. She loved springtime and planting her gardens: vegetables, to keep everyone healthy and flowers, just because. She knew where each plant or bush came from and what child gave it to her. She loved her flower beds and her kids will be reminded of her whenever a new bud rises up from the soil or bursts into bloom. She had a remarkable gift with babies and was able to calm them when no one else could. She comforted her children through sore throats and broken bones, making them feel like everything would be okay and lie with them until they fell asleep. She taught her daughter how to be a wonderful mother who cared for her brothers, bonding them for life, and made Kathy's journey into motherhood a joyful experience. She took her sister into her home and brought her to Christ. Her love and strength taught her children how to make the best of a tough life. Now she is reunited with her dear boys, Curtis and Michael and husband, Howie. Her sister, children, and grandchildren will miss her greatly and look forward to seeing her again. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Watrous of Niantic, five sons, Howard Aitken Jr. of West Hartford, Steven Aitken of Durham, Joseph Aitken of Durham, David Aitken of Middletown, William Aitken of North Stonington; sister, Christine Ann Strom of Groton; fourteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren. Private graveside services were held in Middlefield Cemetery, Middlefield. Memorial donations may be made to the . To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
