Kincy, Joan
Joan Lee (Pandolfo) Kincy, 74, of Middletown, CT, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, September 1, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Portland, ME, she was the daughter of the late Alfonso J. Pandolfo of Middletown CT, and the late Joan Dolanski of Killingworth, CT.
Joan was raised by her father and Grandmother, Carmilina and spent her early years growing up on Ferry St. in Middletown. She and her brother Douglas Mazzotta were inseparable.
Joan was an institution in Middletown and a tremendous force in all the lives she touched. Her huge heart and fierce spirit were fuelled by love. She was a pioneer and lived a life with conviction and passion. Joan was a trailblazer in the early 1960's when she married her husband, Charles, never giving into the negative discourse surrounding interracial marriage from both the white and black communities that enveloped them.
Joan graduated from Ona M. Wilcox School of Nursing and worked at Middlesex Hospital for many years. Joan continued her nursing career, retiring from Connecticut Valley Hospital after decades of caring for both patients and employees in the Health Clinic there.
Her marriage with the late Charles L. Kincy produced her two surviving daughters, Kim Kincy and Kerry Kincy, both of Middletown. She loved her granddaughters, Zoë Kincy and Frankie Blú Kincy boundlessly and spent countless hours making certain they felt her love. She was equally in love with her grandchildren, Georgia (Katie) Robertson of MS and Daniel Livesey of CA. Joan was happy to have had the opportunity to connect and share her love with them. Joan was especially grateful to James Waldner for his continuous love and care.
Joan had many close friends who stood by her along her journey for decades that empowered and encouraged her to live in her truth. We are forever grateful to each of them.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 10th at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Sebastian's Church, 155 Washington Street, Middletown. Interment will follow in St. Sebastian Cemetery.
Family and friends may call on Monday, September 9th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 6, 2019