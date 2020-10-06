1/1
Joan Sherrick
1939 - 2020
Joan K. (McGetrick) Sherrick, 81, of East Hampton, widow of Ralph L. Sherrick passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 3rd at Middlesex Hospital. Born June 23, 1939 in Middletown she was the daughter of the late James and Clara (Triblets) McGetrick. Joan was an East Hampton resident since 1978 and was a longtime communicant of St. Mary's Church in Portland. Joan had worked in the business office for Middlesex Hospital for more than 40 years before her retirement. Joan is survived by her daughter Christine Goff and her husband Steven of East Hampton, two sons Robert J. Sherrick and Timothy R. Sherrick both of East Hampton, two sisters Shirley Williams of Alabama, Nancy Flood of Portland, four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Besides her husband she was predeceased by two sisters Claire Packard and Barbara Murphy. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home, 112 Main St., East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 9th from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Do to Covid 19 a PRIVATE Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Mary's Church with burial in CT State Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Church 51 Freestone Ave., Portland, CT 06480. To leave online condolences, please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.

