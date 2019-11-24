|
Chasser, Joann Elizabeth
Joann Elizabeth Chasser, age 75, of 7363 43rd Terrace N., Riviera Beach, Florida, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at home. She was born in Middletown, Connecticut, to her parents Adelbert Cade Sr. and Marion Rizzo. She graduated from Middletown High School. She married Ronald L. Chasser and raised three children, Ronald Jr., Scott, and Deane. Her employment included Middlesex Memorial Hospital, Pratt and Whitney Aircraft, and The Dorchester of Palm Beach. Joann was an industrious person who was loved by all those whom she knew and worked with. Joann's favorite hobby was ballroom dancing. She is survived by her three sons, Ronald, Scott, and Deane; her siblings, Carol, Keith, Adelbert Jr., and Jacqueline; and her six grandchildren.
Published in Middletown Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019