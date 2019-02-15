Norman, Joe

Joe "Jake" Norman, 77, of Middletown, husband of Annette (Perry) Norman for seventeen years and together for fifty years, passed away on February 10, 2019 at Middlesex Health. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late John and Noreena (Brothers) Norman, Jr.

Jake lived in Middletown for over fifty years and was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for twenty years and a contractor for the U.S. Postal Service for fifteen years. Jake was a gentle man who stole the hearts of all that knew him. His love and kindness will always be remembered.

Along with his wife, Jake is survived by his son, Ronald W. Perry and his wife Venessa of Middletown; four daughters, Janice Jenkins of Bertie County, NC, Inez Felton of Elizabeth City, NC, Gwendolyn Perry of Middletown and Pamela Perry of Matthews, NC; brother, Bernard Felton of Edenton, NC; two sisters, Arlene McIver of Bronx, NY and Nancy Owens of Tacoma, WA; seven grandchildren, Inisia Felton, Nicholas Felton, Jeremy Joseph Perry, Kendyl Perry, Gianna Harriotte, Kameryn Perry and Deon Perry; two great-grandchildren, Zachariah Brown and Nova Sky Julien and a host of cousins including a very special cousin, Tony Perry of Middletown, and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Jake was predeceased by a sister Johnetta Harris and two brothers, Tommy Felton and David Lee Felton.

The Norman family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Smilow Cancer Center and Middlesex Health Hospice for their wonderful, compassionate care.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Cross Street AME Zion Church, 440 West Street, Middletown. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may call on Thursday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jake's memory may be made to Smilow Cancer Center at Yale-New Haven Hospital, 20 York Street, New Haven, CT 06510 or to Middlesex Health Weiss Hospice Unit, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit

www.doolittlefuneralservice.com Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 15, 2019