Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Joel Lyding
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Lyding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel K. Lyding


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel K. Lyding Obituary
Lyding, Joel K.
Joel K. Lyding, 62, of Middletown, died Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born in Morristown, NJ, son of Marion (Dusek) Lyding-DeWeese of Middletown and the late Charles W. Lyding. Joel retired from the Connecticut State Police as Quarter Master serving for 30 years. Joel enjoyed nature and the outdoors. He was a avid trout fisherman and could often be found fishing the Salmon and Coginchaug Rivers. If he was not fishing he would be tending to his plants and gardens or spending time with his two sons or family. He enjoyed photography, hiking, skiing, and camping. He was a person who enjoyed the simple things in life and would always try to fix things before buying something new. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. He is survived by his two sons, Ryan and Jared Lyding both of Middletown, wife Deidre, brothers, Rick Lyding and his wife Pamela of Middletown and Keith Lyding and his wife Cheryl of Blairstown, NJ, nieces and nephews, Erica, Amy, Kristy, Meghann, Charles and several grand nieces and grand nephews. He was predeceased by his step-father Omer DeWeese and nephew Corey B. Lyding. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday (Jan. 11th) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of his family. Those who wish may send memorial donations to a . To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -