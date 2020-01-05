|
|
Lyding, Joel K.
Joel K. Lyding, 62, of Middletown, died Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born in Morristown, NJ, son of Marion (Dusek) Lyding-DeWeese of Middletown and the late Charles W. Lyding. Joel retired from the Connecticut State Police as Quarter Master serving for 30 years. Joel enjoyed nature and the outdoors. He was a avid trout fisherman and could often be found fishing the Salmon and Coginchaug Rivers. If he was not fishing he would be tending to his plants and gardens or spending time with his two sons or family. He enjoyed photography, hiking, skiing, and camping. He was a person who enjoyed the simple things in life and would always try to fix things before buying something new. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. He is survived by his two sons, Ryan and Jared Lyding both of Middletown, wife Deidre, brothers, Rick Lyding and his wife Pamela of Middletown and Keith Lyding and his wife Cheryl of Blairstown, NJ, nieces and nephews, Erica, Amy, Kristy, Meghann, Charles and several grand nieces and grand nephews. He was predeceased by his step-father Omer DeWeese and nephew Corey B. Lyding. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday (Jan. 11th) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of his family. Those who wish may send memorial donations to a . To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 6, 2020