John A. Lomartra, 91, passed away peacefully on December 2nd. Born in Stony Creek, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose Lomartra. John was predeceased by his devoted and cherished wife, Carmelina Lomartra. A Middletown resident, John proudly served his country in the Navy during World War II. After returning from the war, John worked for Raymond Engineering as a master mechanic, retiring in 1983. During his retirement, John enjoyed spending many summers with friends and family at his cottage in Madison. He was a lifetime member of the Association where he proudly served for a period as Commander. John will be dearly missed by his devoted sons, John F. Lomartra of Cromwell and James Lomartra and his wife Laurie of Middletown, and loving daughter Rosalie Scarrozzo and her husband Kevin of Middletown. He was the beloved "Papa" of granddaughter Jennifer Scarrozzo, granddaughter Kristina Charles and her husband Foster, and great-granddaughter Harper Rose Charles. John also leaves a sister Mary Ann and brothers Charles, Joseph and Anthony. He was predeceased by his brothers James and Louis, along with sisters Louise, Jean and Terry. The family would like to give special thanks for the extraordinary in–home care given to him by his caregiver Mariah Hewitt, who he considered part of his family. The family would also like to thank the staff at Heritage Commons, where he enjoyed being part of their community over his last few years.
Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in John's memory be made to the , 35 Cold Spring Road, Suite 315, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.dangelofuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 6, 2019