Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
Resources
More Obituaries for John Aurigemma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Aurigemma


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Aurigemma Obituary
Aurigemma, John
John A. Aurigemma, 85, of Portland, CT passed away on April 7, 2020. He was born in Middletown on June 23, 1934, the son of the late Andrew and Emilia (Lombardi) Aurigemma. He was the devoted husband of Anne M. (Waslauski) Aurigemma. He was a carpenter by trade, an avid bowler, loved to dance and loved his Boston Red Sox. He is survived by his stepchildren Richard and Raymond Stebbins, Kathleen Daley and Francine D'Amico, eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his loving dog Daisy. He was predeceased by his brothers Frank, Louis, Peter and Carlo Aurigemma and his sisters Mary Tommasi, Virginia LaChase, Carmelina Rosano, Louisa Errico, and many in-laws. The family wishes to thank Amy White for her tireless help during this time. Burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -