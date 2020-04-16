|
|
Aurigemma, John
John A. Aurigemma, 85, of Portland, CT passed away on April 7, 2020. He was born in Middletown on June 23, 1934, the son of the late Andrew and Emilia (Lombardi) Aurigemma. He was the devoted husband of Anne M. (Waslauski) Aurigemma. He was a carpenter by trade, an avid bowler, loved to dance and loved his Boston Red Sox. He is survived by his stepchildren Richard and Raymond Stebbins, Kathleen Daley and Francine D'Amico, eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his loving dog Daisy. He was predeceased by his brothers Frank, Louis, Peter and Carlo Aurigemma and his sisters Mary Tommasi, Virginia LaChase, Carmelina Rosano, Louisa Errico, and many in-laws. The family wishes to thank Amy White for her tireless help during this time. Burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 17, 2020