John Aurigemma

Aurigemma, John
Graveside services for John A. Aurigemma of Portland, husband of the late Ann (Waslauski) Aurigemma will be held on Saturday (June 20) at 9 a.m. at the State Veterans Cemetery Middletown with full military honors. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 14, 2020.