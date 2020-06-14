John Aurigemma
Aurigemma, John
Graveside services for John A. Aurigemma of Portland, husband of the late Ann (Waslauski) Aurigemma will be held on Saturday (June 20) at 9 a.m. at the State Veterans Cemetery Middletown with full military honors. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
09:00 AM
State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
