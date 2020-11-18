Seagrave, Sr., John C.
John C. Seagrave, Sr., 88, of Middletown, husband of Anna (Tchorz) Seagrave, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Middletown, the son of the late Walter and Ruth (Champion) Seagrave, Sr. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Middletown. A veteran of the Korean War, John served in Japan with the US Army. John worked at the family business Seagrave's Filling Station in Middletown for over forty years, beginning in high school with his father and all his brothers and eventually becoming a partner in the business with them. John also held his real estate license and owned J.C. Seagrave Realty. Prior to his retirement, he was the owner of the former Quality Auto Parts in Middletown. John was a 4th Degree Mason, a member of Rotary Club, B.P.O. Elks Lodge 771, Polish Falcons, VFW Post 583, and the Shriners. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, Robert Seagrave and his wife Barbara of Higganum; sister, Lillian Czapla of Wethersfield; step daughters, Aleksandra Kinard of Middletown and Joanna Czuprynska of Poland; also a niece, Kathy Vinci and nephews, Bobby Seagrave, Jeffery Seagrave, Joey Seagrave, Jerry Seagrave and Jim Seagrave. John also has several great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, John C. Seagrave, Jr.; brother, Walter "Bud" Seagrave, Jr.; and sisters, Eleanor Ashworth and Ruth Seagrave, and nephew Bill Ashworth. John was well known within the Middletown community for his passion for cars. He was also actively engaged in the community, which earned him a nickname of Mr. Middletown among his friends and associates. Until his late years, he continued to be engaged in philanthropic causes within his clubs. Family and friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, on Sunday (Nov. 22nd) from 3 to 5 p.m. Graveside services, with military honors, will be held Monday (Nov. 23rd) at noon at the State Veterans' Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Knights Templar Eye Foundation, Inc. at https://www.ktef.org/donations-page
