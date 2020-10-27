1/1
John Clark
1939 - 2020
Clark, John
John Meredith Clark died on October 15, 2020 at the age of 80 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born November 23, 1939 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judith Thompson Clark; two children, Jennifer C. Griffin and her husband, Kevin MacNeill of Bedford, MA and Jared T. Clark and his wife, Leslie Alnes of Santa Monica, CA; a brother, Robert Edward Clark of Dallas, TX. Brothers in law Thomas Foran; Bruce Davidson and wife Joan; William Bassell and wife Jacqueline. Two sisters-in law Ophelia Clark and Jean Foran predeceased him.
John graduated from Northeast High School in Oklahoma City, OK, earned a BS from the University of Oklahoma; and a MSEE from the University of Connecticut. From July 1958 to September 1970 he served in the US Naval Submarine Service, leaving as a Lieutenant. He subsequently joined Northeast Utilities Company in Berlin, CT until his retirement December 1995.
John's hobbies included scuba diving and flying. His interest in flying began in 1977; he joined the ECAF flying club, earned his Commercial Pilot, Instrument, Seaplane; Multiengine land and CFII Instructor ratings. After retirement he was a volunteer for the American Red Cross and St. Luke's Eldercare Solution of Middletown, CT.
Due to Covid 19, burial was at the convenience of the family. Rose Hill Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.

Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
October 27, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
