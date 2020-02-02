|
McClure, John Dawson
John Dawson McClure 87, of Cromwell, formerly of Madison passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Guilford. He was born August 27, 1932 in New Haven to John and Elizabeth (Mulcair) McClure. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Joan (Rogers) McClure, daughter, Carolyn McClure and a brother, Robert McClure.
John is survived by his loving children, Thomas McClure (Trudy) of Maine, Kathleen Hoff (Bruce) of Hamden and Regina Gara (Chris) of Madison, along with six grandchildren, Nicole Gaiss, Darik McClure, Emma Hoff, Matthew Hoff, Dawson Gara and Jack Gara along with two great-grandchildren, Thomas and Ashleigh. He is also survived by nieces/nephews, Victor Calabrese, Marcella Dedam, Elizabeth McClure and Michael McClure and numerous great-nephews/niece.
John was a proud US Navy veteran, former employee of Hallmark Cards and later retired from the State of Connecticut, Department of Transportation in the finance department. He was an avid Red Sox fan and loved to watch UConn Women's Basketball. He loved his family, all his friends from Dorrance Street in Hamden and all his friends and caregivers at the Rook Retirement Community in Cromwell.
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Catholic Church, 24 Academy Street, Madison. Burial will be private at the Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in Middletown Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020