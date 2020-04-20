|
Hilton, John Edward
John Edward Hilton, 84, of Middletown, husband of Ruthner (Wright) Hilton passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. John was born on May 26, 1935, in Summerton, South Carolina to the late Alex and Rosa (Frierson) Hilton. He relocated to Middletown in 1962.
Along with his wife, John is survived by, three sons Lee Edward Hilton and John Franklin Hilton, Jakese Sessoms, three daughters Altheria Hilton, Sheila Jones (Fred) and Alicia Hilton all of Middletown, CT, one brother Curtis Hilton of Hemingway, SC and one sister-in-law Ruth Hilton of Hamden, CT; six grandchildren, Nakeah, Jacari, Shacara, LaShauna, Jasamine, Jalen, Kiara; six great-grandchildren, Takai, Jenaya, Ariana, Devonne, Zayla, Levi, and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers Thomas and Ollie Hilton; 3 sisters Pastor Emma Jane Hilton Patterson, Mary Hilton Green and Beulah Hilton Alston; a son James Rogers, a daughter Arthina Hilton and a granddaughter, Monique Jones.
A private graveside service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 21, 2020