On Sunday, November 22, 2020, John Redford Hendley Jr., loving father, step father, and husband passed away at the age of 54. John, better known as Jack, was born on April 6, 1966 to John Hendley Sr. and Suzanne Hendley (Atwell). He was the youngest of four siblings, following James Hendley, Jan Fredrickson, and Judy Clapp. Jack was a prominent figure in Middlefield, having lived nearly his entire life in the small town and dedicating a great portion of that life to the Public Works Department. A blithe man, Jack was always sure that those around him felt welcome and loved, never putting himself before anybody and never taking a second for granted. In his short life, he raised two children, Cody and Jessica Hendley, and in his second marriage to his beloved wife Wendy Hendley (Sarro), he gained two more children in Mason and Quinn Sarro-Twickler. Jack's free time was always brimming with outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, camping, and in his later years, birdwatching from the comfort of his recliner. Jack was the greatest father and husband and will be remembered as a friend to everyone who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. A caring and loving man, he will never be forgotten. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Biega Funeral Home on 3 Silver Street in Middletown. Due to COVID-19, socially distanced calling hours will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home. Masks are required for calling hours, but all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial contributions to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886 or at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate
