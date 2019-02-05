Home
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
John Pacholski
John J. Pacholski, 74, of Middletown, husband of Jinglan (Xie) Pacholski, died Thursday, January 17, 2019 after a seventeen-year battle with cancer. He was born in Norwich, son of John and Leona (Timmons) Pacholski. John retired as a civil engineer from a water treatment plant in San Diego. John is survived by his wife Jinglan, daughters, Lori Stewart, Lisa Malta, Leslie Pacholski; stepdaughter, Chen Li, as well as five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Mary and a grandson. Funeral services are private. There are no calling hours. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 5, 2019
