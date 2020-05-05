Kane, John (Jack)

John (Jack) Kane died April 28, 2020 at home in Saint Augustine, Florida. He was born in Danbury, CT January 6, 1928, the son of Michael and Eleanor Kane. He was predeceased by his parents and twos sisters, Peggie Bogg (Bill) and Rita Purcell (Tom) and their children, Dr. Thomas E. Purcell and Mary Reilly.

John graduated from Danbury High School (1945) and attended Holy Cross College, Fairfield University, St. Thomas Seminary and St. John's Seminary. He was ordained a Catholic priest Dec. 26, 1952. Among his assignments were Assistant Pastor and Principal of St. Mary's Parish School, Portland, CT; Chaplain and Theology Professor at Annhurst College, Pomfert, CT; Dean of Boys and Director of Athletics at St. Bernard's High School, New London, CT; the Founding Principal of Mercy High School, Middletown, CT.

After resigning from the priesthood John and some partners built the Stuart Convalescent Center, Stuart FL. They sold the center to Eden Park Management, Inc. of Albany, New York. In 2001 John resigned from Eden Park after 34 years of service as Senior Vice President responsible for the company's Florida operations with a corporate office in Port St. Lucie, Fl.

John was very active in Florida Nursing Home circles. He served 2 terms as President of the Florida Health Care Association, and many years as a member of the Association's Board of Directors, as well as a member of the Board of Directors of the American Health Care Association in Washington, D.C. He was a recipient of the Association's prestigious Walter Johnson Award.

John is survived by his loving wife (Dee) of 50 years, sons Michael Kane of Saint Augustine, FL and Dr. Chris Kane (Beth) and their triplets (Jack, Addi, and Elli) of Jacksonville, FL. A memorial service will be held in Danbury, CT at the convenience of family with burial in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Danbury.

Arrangements are entrusted to National cremation Society Jacksonville, Florida 1-904-346-3331



