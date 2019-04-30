Page, John "Jack"

John "Jack" Henry Page, 65, of Durham, beloved husband of Deborah (Newton) Page for forty-five years, passed away suddenly on April 26, 2019. Born on December 3, 1953 in Middletown, he was the son of the late Russell and Sonia (Pask) Page.

Jack was a longtime resident of Durham and worked not only at Lyman's Orchard but was President of Page's Flower Shop. He was dedicated to his town and spent many years with the Durham Volunteer Ambulance Corp and most recently retiring from McKesson Pharmaceutical.

Along with his wife, Jack is survived by his son, Adam S. Page and his wife, Heather of Plainville; his daughter, Christy A. Page of Durham; two grandchildren, Sonia and Dexter Page; two sisters, Ann Page of Durham and Roberta Kieronski and her husband Joseph of Concord, NH and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday evening, May 3 at 6:00 p.m. at Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Family and friends may call on Friday evening from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to Durham Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 154, Durham, CT 06422. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.