Peplau, John
John Peplau, 91, of Middletown, CT died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home peacefully. Born September 2, 1928 to Rudolph and Anna Peplau. John lived in Middletown, CT all his life. He served in the US Army. He was employed at Standard Knapp in Portland as a Machinist, retiring in 1988. Was a Congregant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. John was everybody's favorite Uncle, a man with kind words, always with a smile and unconditional love. He leaves behind nephews and nieces that will truly miss him. James Peplau and his wife Nancy of Haddam Neck, Anne Waldman of New Milford, Maria Peplau of East Hampton, John Peplau and his wife Dorene of Middletown. Several cousins, Adeline Sutton of NC, Jeannie Prince of NC, David Noetzel of AZ, Al Noetzel of Middletown, CT. Also, several grandnieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his older brother, Gustav Peplau and sister-in-law, Mary Peplau. His nephew Victor Peplau who spent much time together enjoying each other's company and Victor was always there to help Uncle John with chores. A huge debt of gratitude to Mike Nyame for his years of constant and loving care and friendship to Uncle John that went beyond his work as his aid. Uncle John loved you dearly Mike. Thank you to Dr. Michael Good for his dedicated care of Uncle John in his most difficult season of life. In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness for someone with Alzheimer's. Graveside burial will be private because of Covid19 to keep our family healthy. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Biega's Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
John Peplau, 91, of Middletown, CT died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home peacefully. Born September 2, 1928 to Rudolph and Anna Peplau. John lived in Middletown, CT all his life. He served in the US Army. He was employed at Standard Knapp in Portland as a Machinist, retiring in 1988. Was a Congregant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. John was everybody's favorite Uncle, a man with kind words, always with a smile and unconditional love. He leaves behind nephews and nieces that will truly miss him. James Peplau and his wife Nancy of Haddam Neck, Anne Waldman of New Milford, Maria Peplau of East Hampton, John Peplau and his wife Dorene of Middletown. Several cousins, Adeline Sutton of NC, Jeannie Prince of NC, David Noetzel of AZ, Al Noetzel of Middletown, CT. Also, several grandnieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his older brother, Gustav Peplau and sister-in-law, Mary Peplau. His nephew Victor Peplau who spent much time together enjoying each other's company and Victor was always there to help Uncle John with chores. A huge debt of gratitude to Mike Nyame for his years of constant and loving care and friendship to Uncle John that went beyond his work as his aid. Uncle John loved you dearly Mike. Thank you to Dr. Michael Good for his dedicated care of Uncle John in his most difficult season of life. In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness for someone with Alzheimer's. Graveside burial will be private because of Covid19 to keep our family healthy. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Biega's Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on May 4, 2020.