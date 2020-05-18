Russo, John

John Russo, 58, of Middletown, peacefully entered into enteral rest on May 16, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital after a brief illness. John was born on April 18, 1962 in Melilli, Sicily. He leaves behind his parents, Salvatore and Nella (DiMauro) Russo who loved him unconditionally throughout his life. He is also survived by his loving sister, Anna Maria (Russo) Ruel and her husband Ray. As well as his precious nieces, Michelle and Melissa, who were his pride and joy along with Melissa's fiancé Jason Corriveau. John was a devout catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Sebastian Church. He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. John was employed by Kuhn Employment Opportunities for over 20 years and most recently attended day program at Osterer Center for Discovery for past 15 years. He loved his family and always looked forward to their visits. In particular, he was blessed to have his parents join him nightly. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New York Jets fan and watched every game. Another one of John's favorite hobbies was playing bingo, which he loved to do with his nieces. John enjoyed when they brought him treats and always make sure they had an iced tea and doughnut for him. He always knew the weather and would happily share what was coming, especially if it meant shorts and sandals weather. John's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Water's Edge Center for Rehabilitation for the love and care they provided John over the past 15 years. In addition, the family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Middlesex Hospital who cared for John. Due to current conditions, funeral services and burial are private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date for family and friends who wish to attend. Donations in John's memory may be sent to Middlesex Hospital Critical Care Unit, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457 or to St. Sebastian Renovation Fund, 155 Washington Street, Middletown, CT 06457. D'Angelo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



