MCGRATH, JOHN T.
December 31, 1939 - April 14, 2020
John was born in New London and the family then moved to Portland where John spent his childhood and young adult years before entering the United States Air Force. Soon after returning home from his services in Germany and Turkey, he met and married Judy Geremia, his beloved and devoted wife of 58 wonderful years and together raised three exceptional sons - Todd and wife MaryAnne of Middletown; Scott and partner Kathleen of East Meadow, NY; and Sean and wife Patricia of Wethersfield. John began his professional career at Pratt & Whitney where he was hired as an Inspector, rising to the top by becoming the Quality Assurance Manager before retiring in 1994 at 54 years of age, an accomplished longtime goal. In 2009, a few years after Judy's retirement, the couple and oldest son Todd became the proud owners of Visiting Angels of Middlefield, a home-care agency which continues to serve the needs of surrounding communities. John's professional success pales in comparison to the love he had for his family which has been his greatest happiness. In addition to his three sons, he leaves behind seven precious grandchildren with whom he spent countless hours in playful activities - Alexander and Chris, Kayla and Johnny, and Nicholas, Victoria, and Julianna, all of whom he has loved with a passion; two devoted brothers - Paul McGrath and George and wife Pat; two incomparable sisters - Mary and husband Roy, and Maureen; and a wonderful sister-in-law Cheryl Cammarota. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and longtime friends. A special note of appreciation to the wonderful staff at Middlesex Health Care Center who, because of circumstances regarding the mandatory absence of his adoring family, provided a loving and compassionate end to his amazing life. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Disease charities.
Funeral services and burial will be private in Middlefield Cemetery, Middlefield. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 17, 2020